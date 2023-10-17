5 free agents Yankees can sign to win 2024 World Series
The New York Yankees could get themselves right back into the thick of the World Series conversation if they could sign a few of these free agents this offseason.
By Luke Norris
Cody Bellinger, OF
If the Yankees do indeed make a high-priced acquisition this offseason, most signs point to Cody Bellinger being that guy -- at least on the offensive side of things.
After being dismissed by the Dodgers after a few down years, the two-time All-Star joined the Chicago Cubs this past season and reverted to the form that earned him the 2019 National League MVP trophy.
In 130 games for the North Siders in 2023, Bellinger hit a career-high .307 with 29 doubles, 26 home runs, 97 RBI, a career-best 20 stolen bases, a .525 slugging percentage, and an OPS of .881.
While the Yankees might be concerned about giving Bellinger the big contract he'll demand based on one good season, one has to remember that his downward spiral in Los Angeles stemmed from a torn labrum in his right shoulder, which he says is finally fully healed.
Cody's father, Clay Bellinger, won two World Series rings with the Yankees in 1999 and 2000. So, coming to the Bronx certainly seems to be a natural fit for the 28-year-old. And given the guys who'd be surrounding him in the lineup, Bellinger would undoubtedly get plenty of good pitches to hit.
Like with the others on this list, New York will have competition for Bellinger, with the Giants, Padres, and Cubs likely being the most aggressive suitors.