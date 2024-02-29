5 Green Bay Packers impending free agents who need to be brought back
2. RB A.J. Dillon
He’s enjoyed a solid career to date and teams with one of the best running backs in the league to give Matt LaFleur’s club a potent 1-2 punch. Former Boston College standout A.J. Dillon didn’t see a ton of action during his rookie season. However, the 2020 second-round pick actually led the Packers in rushing in 2021 with 803 yards, running for five scores.
These past two seasons, he’s finished second behind versatile Aaron Jones when it comes to rushing yards. In 2023, he actually led the club with 178 carries. Of course, Jones was red-hot at the end of the regular season and that carried into the playoffs. He ran for 100-plus yards in each of Green Bay’s final three games, then added 188 yards and three scores in the Wild Card win at Dallas. Jones rushed for 108 yards in the divisional round loss to the 49ers.
Back to Dillon. Will Brian Gutekunst be able to keep his backfield intact? The combination of Jones and Dillon has been extremely effective, especially over the past three seasons. It’s hard to tell what the market will be for the four-year pro, but he appears to be in an ideal situation with his current team. The Packers appear to be on the rise once again, and the more help that emerging quarterback Jordan Love receives, the better.