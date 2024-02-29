5 Green Bay Packers impending free agents who need to be brought back
1. CB/KR Keisean Nixon
He’s one of the big-play performers in the league. When it comes to explosive performer Keisean Nixon, you just never know if it’s coming on defense or special teams, or both.
Originally an undrafted free agent from the University of South Carolina, Keisean Nixon spent his first three NFL seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He did little to distinguish himself, playing in 40 regular-season contests and one playoff game.
He signed a one-year deal with the Packers in 2022, and went on to earn All-Pro honors as a kick returner. He played in all 17 games and made four starts. He totaled 17 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on defense and added six stops on special teams.
He inked another one-year contract with the club last offseason and once again, earned All-Pro accolades as the kick returner. This time his playing time on defense increased as started 13 of the 17 games he played in. Nixon finished third on the team with 79 tackles, totaled six passes defenses and another interception. He also recovered a pair of fumbles on special teams.
The five-year pro has led the NFL in kickoff return yardage in each of these last two seasons, returning a kickoff for a score in 2022. His 35 and 30 attempts, respectively, were tied for first and led the league. His playmaking ability in all aspects is simply invaluable.