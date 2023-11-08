5 long-term Arthur Smith-Falcons replacements to save Bijan Robinson
The second half of the year will decide if Arthur Smith has staying power with the Atlanta Falcons.
By John Buhler
4. Press Taylor is Zac Taylor's little brother, but he is Doug Pederson's guy
Keep an eye on Zac Taylor's kid brother, Press Taylor. He may be the younger brother of the Cincinnati Bengals head coach, but Taylor has quitely emerged as one of the best proteges of Doug Pederson. I first heard about Taylor when he was on Pederson's Philadelphia Eagles staffs a few years ago. Now in his second season as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator, there could be something here.
He may be elevated by his association with Pederson, as well as Trevor Lawrence being a generational talent at quarterback. However, I think there is a chance we may see a pair of brothers leading NFL teams next season, and it is not The Harbaughs... Taylor may only be in his mid-30s, but he is well on his way towards becoming an NFL head coach like his older brother Zac is in Cincinnati.
The other thing I like about Taylor's potential candidacy in Atlanta is Jacksonville was the stomping grounds for arguably the greatest head coach in Falcons history in the vastly underrated Mike Smith. Although the NFL game quickly changed on Smitty, he was a good man and helped bring a level of consistency to this downtrodden NFC South franchise. Maybe double-dipping in Duval could work?
Taylor might be a year away from being a year away, but so was his older brother when he got hired.