5 long-term Arthur Smith-Falcons replacements to save Bijan Robinson
The second half of the year will decide if Arthur Smith has staying power with the Atlanta Falcons.
By John Buhler
3. Kellen Moore may not even have to unpack his bags in Los Angeles
Now we have arrived at the first of three head-coaching candidates I would seriously consider pivoting off Arthur Smith for this offseason, if that is what Arthur Blank wants to do. Kellen Moore is in his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator, but he may not even have to unpack his bags at this point. It has everything to do with their current head coach, Brandon Staley.
Even if Dean Spanos decided it was time to move off Staley, there are no guarantees that Moore would be a candidate to be promoted from within. The thought was this time last year that he might be a candidate to be promoted from within at his previous post in Dallas. This was assuming if Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left DFW for his second NFL head-coaching opportunity.
What I like about Moore is he is not only a play-caller, but a former professional quarterback. He may be a legend in college from his days at Fresno State, but it is abundantly clear that he views himself as an NFL coach. He could have led his alma mater after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn a few years ago, but he could be looking for something better. Atlanta should look at Moore if Smith is not the answer.
Moore may have other opportunities available, but keep in mind that his stock has taken a ding, too.