5 managers who won’t be back in 2025 if they miss the MLB Playoffs
These five managers have expectations of leading their teams to the playoffs. If they fail to do so, they might lose their job as a result.
4) Oli Marmol is on thin ice as Cardinals manager
It's debatable as to whether the St. Louis Cardinals should've fired Oli Marmol after an atrocious season. The Cardinals entered the 2023 season with lofty expectations and finished the year with just 71 wins and some drama as well.
This offseason, the Cardinals have done a fine job improving the team's biggest weakness, their rotation and bullpen. The big addition was Sonny Gray who was the AL Cy Young runner-up last season and will be the Cardinals' ace this season. While the rest of the rotation leaves a lot to be desired, Gray's presence alone should improve the rotation dramatically.
The bullpen got Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton who join Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, and JoJo Romero in a bullpen that looks more than capable of getting the job done.
An improved pitching staff paired with what should be a really strong lineup puts the Cardinals in position to win the NL Central or at least be a Wild Card team. With Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado leading the way, this Cardinals team is built to win right now. If they fail to even make the playoffs, Marmol's job security will likely be in grave danger, especially with a franchise icon potentially waiting in the wings.