5 managers who won’t be back in 2025 if they miss the MLB Playoffs
These five managers have expectations of leading their teams to the playoffs. If they fail to do so, they might lose their job as a result.
3) Aaron Boone and the Yankees cannot afford to miss the playoffs this season
The New York Yankees made a big swing this offseason by trading for Juan Soto. It was a no-brainer for the Yankees who got the meaningful offensive upgrade they were looking for and now roster two of the five best hitters in the sport.
For as good as Soto is, the Yankees took a bit of a risk by pulling off this trade as he's entering his final year of team control. With no extension coming, Soto is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, and can easily depart if things go wrong or the Yankees simply get outbid.
With Soto only locked in for one year, the pressure is on the Yankees to win now. After missing the playoffs with a disappointing 82-80 record last season, this might be Aaron Boone's last chance. If he fails to make the playoffs for a second straight year, this time with Juan Soto, he might finally get fired.
Boone has spent each of the last six seasons as the Yankees manager. He's had a ton of regular-season success, winning 100+ games twice and making the playoffs in five of the six years, but he hasn't won or even made a World Series appearance.
His job security might be reliant on a deep playoff run but he feels like a sure bet to lose his job if the Yankees don't even make it to the postseason.