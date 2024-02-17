5 managers who won’t be back in 2025 if they miss the MLB Playoffs
These five managers have expectations of leading their teams to the playoffs. If they fail to do so, they might lose their job as a result.
Often in sports fandom, the go-to person for any fan to blame for his team losing a game or series is the manager. The manager often doesn't deserve a majority of the blame, but he's the easiest possible scapegoat.
Even the best possible managers have their job security tied to team performance. If a team struggles to meet expectations, the blame will often go to the manager, for better or for worse. Sometimes we see it pay dividends like with the Phillies in 2022 when they fired Joe Girardi and made a run to the World Series with Rob Thomson running the show. Other times, managers are fired and the team remains lackluster.
Whether they deserve it or not, these five managers are on the hot seat and might just get fired if their teams miss the playoffs.
5) There is no manager whose seat is hotter than Dave Roberts
Dave Roberts has spent each of the last eight seasons managing the Los Angeles Dodgers and has had mixed results. He's had remarkable regular season success, winning 100+ games five times, and has won the division in seven of his eight years running the team. The only year they didn't win it they finished second and still won a remarkable 106 games.
That regular season success has not translated to the postseason in the same way, as Roberts and the Dodgers have won three pennants and one World Series title. The World Series win sounds good, but that came in the shortened 2020 season and the Dodgers have had many disappointing early exits. This past season the 100-win Dodgers were swept in the NLDS by the 84-win Diamondbacks.
The Dodgers enter the 2024 season with the highest of expectations. They had a historically great offseason, landing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, James Paxton, Teoscar Hernandez, and Ryan Brasier. They added all of that to a 100-win team.
If the Dodgers somehow miss the playoffs, Roberts will absolutely take the fall. He might even take the fall if they fail to win the NL Pennant. A playoff appearance is the absolute bare minimum for the Dodgers, and his bar might be even higher to keep his job past this upcoming season.