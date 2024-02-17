5 managers who won’t be back in 2025 if they miss the MLB Playoffs
These five managers have expectations of leading their teams to the playoffs. If they fail to do so, they might lose their job as a result.
2) Eventually A.J. Hinch has to do some winning with the Tigers
A.J. Hinch has an incredible reputation built from his days with the Astros. Houston won a World Series and two pennants under his watch, but he was fired for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scandal. Hinch joined the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2021 season and is now entering his fourth season. The Tigers have a total of zero winning seasons with Hinch running the show.
Last season was Detroit's best since the 2016 season as they put together a respectable 78-84 record. With young players like Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal leading the way, things should only improve.
The AL Central is the weakest division in baseball. The Twins won it last season but lost Sonny Gray and Jorge Polanco. They also happened to have lost Kenta Maeda who signed with the Tigers. The Guardians are often competitive but they lost Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Cal Quantrill and haven't done much of anything in free agency.
The White Sox are rebuilding, and while the Royals have been aggressive, they won just 56 games last season. It can be argued that the AL Central is Detroit's to lose after adding Maeda, Mark Canha, Jack Flaherty, and Andrew Chafin to a young roster that should continue to improve. Failing to make the playoffs this season might be Hinch's final straw, fair or not.