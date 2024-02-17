5 managers who won’t be back in 2025 if they miss the MLB Playoffs
These five managers have expectations of leading their teams to the playoffs. If they fail to do so, they might lose their job as a result.
1) John Schneider won't be back in 2025 if the Blue Jays miss the playoffs
John Schneider is another example of a manager who turned things around mid-season. The Toronto Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo after a disappointing 46-42 start in the 2022 season, and after replacing him with John Schneider, the team went 46-28 the rest of the way. Schneider has spent the last season and a half managing the Blue Jays and has made the playoffs both times but has yet to win a playoff game, let alone a series.
The Jays are a team that was expected to make big offseason moves following a disappointing exit in the Wild Card Round this past season, yet they failed to make any major splash. The Jays were closer to signing Shohei Ohtani than anybody expected but failed to land him or anyone else who would make them significantly better.
Justin Turner was a solid addition for Toronto, but he's replacing Brandon Belt who was very good for them last season. Yariel Rodriguez can be good, but there's a chance he doesn't even begin the year on the Opening Day roster. Matt Chapman looks like a goner and his replacement is Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Not great. Jordan Hicks is gone, and the Jays haven't brought in a meaningful replacement for him either.
The roster on paper might look worse than last year's team, but the expectations are the same. The Jays are expected to make the playoffs and make some noise. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, the team's two centerpieces, are under team control for only two more seasons. Guys like Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and George Springer are only getting older. The time to win is now.
John Schneider might not be the reason why the Jays fail to meet expectations in 2024, but will likely be the guy to take the blame if they don't make a deep playoff run. If they don't make the playoffs at all? Consider him a free agent.