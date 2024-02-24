5 more college coaches who could bolt for the NFL after Adam Schefter's warning
The NFL may be the way to go if you love scheme and are not all that interested in recruiting kids.
By John Buhler
4. Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi
At some point, Pat Narduzzi is just going to have enough. To be honest, some people may have already had enough of him. While he is a fabulous defensive mind, his struggles in recruiting, as well as retaining good offensive coaches, have led to Pitt being where it is at in the ACC hierarchy. Dead-cat bouncing off of rock bottom. Might it be time for the Nard Dawg to see if the NFL could be a fit?
Narduzzi is fascinating to cover because of his uniquely abrasive and blue-collar approach to coaching up defense. To me, I think he would be a fantastic linebackers or defensive line coach in the NFL. Odds are, he is not going to leave his job willingly at Pitt, unless has the opportunity to be an NFL defensive coordinator. He may have to leave Pittsburgh, but I think his coaching style could work well.
At Pitt, Narduzzi has been keen on player development, often taking three-stars to new heights, just like his mentor Mark Dantonio did for years at Michigan State. It would have to be the right fit for the Pitt head coach, but an NFL opportunity could be out there. It may not be in 2025, but another down season or two at Pitt could cause Narduzzi to seriously consider leaving the college game behind.
If Lou Anarumo gets his own team, maybe Zac Taylor replaces him with Narduzzi over in Cincinnati?