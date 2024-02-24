5 more college coaches who could bolt for the NFL after Adam Schefter's warning
The NFL may be the way to go if you love scheme and are not all that interested in recruiting kids.
By John Buhler
College football is a young man's game. Until some guardrails are put in place, it is going to be increasingly harder for college coaches to do what is necessary to compete at the highest level. You not only have to recruit high school players, you have to perpetually recruit your own players, as well as guys you may want off other teams. It is exhausting, which is why the NFL seems very appealing.
Several college coaches decided to go to the pro game after this past season. Some of those include Jim Harbaugh (Michigan to Los Angeles Chargers), Jeff Hafley (Boston College to Green Bay Packers), Liam Coen (Kentucky to Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Ryan Grubb (Washington to Seattle Seahawks after a brief pitstop at Alabama). This is not a new phenomenon, but a more prevalent one.
In time, lines will be drawn in the sand. What type of coach are you: College or pro? Each have their own unique traits about them. In college, it is about building relationship and the team. In the NFL, you need to win with scheme, especially on Sunday. The coaching profession is getting harder and harder with each passing season. It is a job that everybody wants, but can end up eating a poor coach alive.
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes more and more college coaches could be looking to make the jump.
Here are five head coaches and assistants who may have a place in the NFL in the next year or so.
5. Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein
It remains to be seen what he wants to do, but Will Stein is certainly an on-the-rise offensive mind in the coaching profession. A peer of mine, Stein is already one of the best play-callers at the college level. He replaced Kenny Dillingham as the Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator after Dillingham left to take over his alma mater's program of Arizona State. Stein might lead his own team here soon.
And that is the choice he will have to make. Stein could be a Power Four head coach next season if Oregon achieves its realistic expectations and the right job opens up. Of course, what he is doing from a schematic standpoint could translate quite well at the NFL level. Not to say we are going to see more and more guys go the way of Liam Coen and Ryan Grubb, but I think Stein could be that guy.
To me, offensive-minded coaches are far more likely to move up to the NFL game than defensive-minded ones. Play-calling is not an easy art, so seeing the choreography come together at the college level could be enticing for NFL teams who routinely struggle to move the sticks. I feel that Stein stays in the college game for a while longer, but he could be poached if he stays a coordinator.
Stein edges out Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. for me, based on last name reasons.