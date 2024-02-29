5 most overrated NFL Draft prospects expected to go in Round 1
Each of these projected NFL Draft first round picks could get the GM that selects them fired.
2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Jackson Powers-Johnson is getting late first-round buzz after winning the Rimington Trophy during his final season at Oregon. He was a very productive interior lineman for the Ducks but he may not be an immediate starter at the pro level.
Any center taken in Round 1 needs to project as an immediate quality starter to justify going in the top-30 picks. Powers-Johnson needs a lot of work if he's going to understand how to move massive interior lineman on Sundays. Specifically, his hand placement must improve dramatically if he's going to shift opposing nose tackles and defensive tackles in the run game.
Powers-Johnson shows good mobility from the center position but he played far too upright in college. That kind of stiffness gets interior lineman blown up at the pro level. He can learn how to play with a lower center of gravity but that's a transition that might take him an entire calendar year to complete. No team should wait a full 12 months for an interior lineman selected in the first round to become playable.
Selecting Powers-Johnson in Round 2 might still be an overpay. Centers selected with high picks should be immediate plug-and-play starters for the teams that draft them. Powers-Johnson needs too much coaching to justify that sort of trust. Any team that selects him before Day 3 stands a strong chance of being disappointed with his rookie production.