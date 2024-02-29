5 most overrated NFL Draft prospects expected to go in Round 1
Each of these projected NFL Draft first round picks could get the GM that selects them fired.
3. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Jayden Daniels absolutely deserves to be a first-round pick on the heels of a tremendous final collegiate season at LSU. The issue with his draft stock is that he doesn't profile as the top-five selection that many mocks identify him as currently.
The first significant negative about Daniels is his lack of strength. He checks in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds which makes him an injury risk at the pro level. It's a particular concern since Daniels likes to use his legs to create yards on the perimeter. That produces breathtaking plays but also exposes Daniels to hits he might not be able to survive in the NFL.
Additional concerns about Daniels' game should center around his inconsistent arm talent. He flashes velocity and accuracy but he makes too many throws that lack either quality. Some of that can be corrected by improvement with his footwork by NFL coaches but he lacks elite arm talent.
Selecting Daniels somewhere in the middle of Round 1 would be an appropriate gamble by a quarterback-needy team. Unfortunately, the positional value placed on the quarterback position will continue to push his draft stock higher and higher as the process rolls along. Taking him in the top-5 is too rich but only by 10 slots or so.