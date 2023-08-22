5 NBA players who played well in FIBA warm-up games this week
FIBA World Cup warm-up games are coming to a close, but plenty of NBA players are still showcasing their skills in the lead-up to the tournament.
The FIBA World Cup officially starts this Friday, and that means teams are closing out their warm-up schedules. These games have been a welcome pre-cursor to the tournament, not just for the players and coaches but also for the fans. Players are competing, and it's clear many are acutely aware of how wide open this summer's tournament is.
The United States finished 5-0 in their warm-up games but Germany and Spain gave them a real run thanks to Franz Wagner and Santi Aldama respectively.
Team USA may not have their best donning the red, white, and blue but they've certainly got 12 guys who are ready to give their all to winning gold.
You could then argue almost eight other countries have a shot at winning the tournament, and all of them have NBA players who are proudly representing their homeland in their collective pursuit of a gold medal.
The competitive warm-up games have already brought out the best from the NBA talent on display for a number of different countries.
Here are some of the best individual performances from this week.