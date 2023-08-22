5 NBA players who played well in FIBA warm-up games this week
FIBA World Cup warm-up games are coming to a close, but plenty of NBA players are still showcasing their skills in the lead-up to the tournament.
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic have shined in their warm-up games. Will that translate to the FIBA World Cup?
A lot of the conversation surrounding the FIBA World Cup has been about most teams not having their best players at their disposal. Tournament favorites the United States, Spain, France, Serbia, and others are missing their best players.
The Dominican Republic has their best player though, Karl-Anthony Towns. And he has been on fire for them in warm-up play recently.
Towns put up 20 points and 6 rebounds against Canada — most people's second pick to win the gold medal — and Spain — the returning champions — this week.
His performances were enough to beat Canada and push Spain to the brink and could be a sign of things to come.
With enough big performances from Towns and fellow NBA players Lester Quinones and Chris Duarte this summer, the Dominican Republic could shock the basketball world.