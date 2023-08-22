5 NBA players who played well in FIBA warm-up games this week
FIBA World Cup warm-up games are coming to a close, but plenty of NBA players are still showcasing their skills in the lead-up to the tournament.
A solid performance for Serbia this summer could see Filip Petrusev move up the Sixers depth chart for the upcoming season
Most of the Philadelphia 76ers off-season has been about James Harden, but they have made other signings. Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley, and Serbian big man Filip Petrusev from Red Star Belgrade.
The Sixers drafted Petrusev with the No. 50 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft and he would spend the next two seasons in Euroleague before coming over this summer.
Nikola Milutinov has gotten most of the touches in the post for Serbia and will continue to be a focal point in their offense alongside Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, but Petrusev will have his chances this summer and that was on display in their final warm-up game where Serbia beat Brazil.
Petrusev finished with 17 points and capitalized on the opportunity presented to him due to Svetislav Pesic’s decision to rest Nikola Milutinov.
Petrusev will look to replicate that in the Philippines, and hopefully guarantee his spot on the Sixers roster for next season.