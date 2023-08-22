5 NBA players who played well in FIBA warm-up games this week
FIBA World Cup warm-up games are coming to a close, but plenty of NBA players are still showcasing their skills in the lead-up to the tournament.
Montenegro will go as far as Nikola Vucevic can take them, and he finished strong in their final warm-up match against hosts Philippines
With Lonzo Ball’s continued long-term injury woes and following their loss in the play-in to eventual Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat, the Chicago Bulls offseason has been one of doom and gloom.
It’s worth remembering that they still have plenty of talent on their roster though, and one of those talented players is starting center Nikola Vucevic who signed a contract extension this summer and has looked good for Montenegro in their warm-up games.
Montenegro closed their warm-up schedule with a game against tournament hosts Philippines and Vucevic posted a near double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Vucevic, Bojan Dubljevic, and Kendrick Perry will try to take this team as far as they can but there is a steep drop in talent after them. Advancing past the first group stage will be a successful tournament for them.