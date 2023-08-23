5 NBA players with a point to prove at the FIBA World Cup
FIBA Tournaments are always an opportunity to impress, and this summer's FIBA World Cup will be no different.
Six years ago, Luka Doncic fully announced himself to the basketball world by putting on a dazzling display at FIBA Eurobasket that culminated in Slovenia taking home the gold medal.
This summer's FIBA World Cup isn’t set up for a storyline like that, but plenty of players still have an opportunity to prove a point, make a name for themselves, or simply raise their stock in the eyes of NBA front offices.
Most of the NBA’s best are watching from their couches, and that means the number of opportunities to make a big impression on viewers will be greater than normal. Plenty of NBA players — from the fringes to those with max contracts — will be looking to take advantage of exactly that.
Success in this regard will come in many shapes and sizes as well. For some, they’ll need to put up impressive stat lines and deliver team success. For others, a strong individual performance could be sufficient, simply thriving in a key role that helps elevates a team's success could get the job done too.
Regardless of what ends up happening in this summer’s FIBA World Cup, here are some players who are looking to have a strong performance that improves how they’re perceived among NBA executives.