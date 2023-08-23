5 NBA players with a point to prove at the FIBA World Cup
FIBA Tournaments are always an opportunity to impress, and this summer's FIBA World Cup will be no different.
NBA players with something to prove at FIBA World Cup: 3. Matisse Thybulle
Matisse Thybulle began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers following a 2019 draft night trade. Thybulle’s defensive prowess and talent were obvious, even in his rookie season. He had great speed, hands, reactions, anticipation, and instincts.
If he could develop on the other side of the floor, he would be a perfect role player to complement ball-dominant stars.
That part of Thybulle’s game never developed though, and that’s why even after two NBA All-Defense nods the Sixers decided to trade him to the Portland Trail Blazers for a half-season rental of Jalen McDaniels at last season’s deadline.
Thybulle signed a three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks this summer, and the Trail Blazers surprisingly matched it quickly. Many doubt Thybulle’s long-term future in the league due to his consistent failures on the offensive end, but a strong performance on that side of the ball with the Boomers at the FIBA World Cup could set him up nicely to change that perception in the 2023-24 NBA season.