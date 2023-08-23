5 NBA players with a point to prove at the FIBA World Cup
FIBA Tournaments are always an opportunity to impress, and this summer's FIBA World Cup will be no different.
NBA players with something to prove at FIBA World Cup: 4. Santi Aldama
Santi Aldama, just like Usman Garuba, was also a late first-round pick in 2021. Aldama has had a better start to his NBA career though.
Not only has he stayed on the team that drafted him, but he nearly doubled his playing time in his sophomore season from 11.2 minutes per game to 21.8 and averaged 9.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, and he shot 35 percent from 3 on 266 attempts.
Aldama is only 21 years old, and if he can continue his strong play from last season at this summer's FIBA World Cup the Grizzlies might consider giving him even more minutes next season.
If that strong play and overall growth continue into his third season in the league, they may even trade Steven Adams.
Aldama is a decent rim protector who can space the floor, if he keeps getting better he could form a formidable duo with Jaren Jackson Jr.