5 NBA players with a point to prove at the FIBA World Cup
FIBA Tournaments are always an opportunity to impress, and this summer's FIBA World Cup will be no different.
NBA players with something to prove at FIBA World Cup: 5. Usman Garuba
Usman Garuba was a first-round pick by the Houston Rockets two years ago and he’s already out of a job at the moment. The Oklahoma City Thunder cut him at the beginning of the week as they work to trim their roster down to 15.
Garuba made head coach Sergio Scariolo’s roster for Spain though, and he’s going to be out there to prove that he belongs on an NBA roster.
Garuba is only 21 years old, and his athleticism, shooting, and defensive versatility make him an intriguing prospect still at this stage of his career.
Unfortunately, Garuba has struggled with injuries and has been unable to define a clear role for himself in the NBA.
Should he prove critical for Spain in the FIBA World Cup though, as a player who can defend multiple positions, make open shots, and rebound he might do enough to convince another NBA team to give him a chance for the 2023-24 NBA season.