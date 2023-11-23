5 new teams that should trade for Juan Soto if latest report is correct
Juan Soto's reported price tag in trade talks is affordable enough for these teams to get a deal done.
Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are another team in desperate need of another bat. There's Julio Rodriguez and not much else in their lineup. That's why they missed the playoffs in 2023, and is something they need to fix to get there in 2024.
Seattle is armed with one of the best rotations in baseball, but finished 12th in runs scored and 16th in OPS. With Eugenio Suarez gone and Teoscar Hernandez likely behind him, they need more help.
The Mariners don't have an elite farm system, but they do have three top-100 prospects. While the Padres would likely prioritize some of Seattle's young starting pitching in trade talks, a combination of Cole Young (37), Harry Ford (39), and Gabriel Gonzalez (66) could potentially get something done.
The Mariners are in a similar position as the Mets in these talks if we're talking strictly prospects. All of their top-100 guys are position players. While the Padres might like them, what they really need is pitching.
Regardless, the Mariners do fit the description of having two top-100 prospects the Padres ask for. They might need to offer all three of them or add one of their pitchers to get a deal done, but they definitely have enough to be in the discussion, plus the obvious need to acquire him.