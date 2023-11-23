5 new teams that should trade for Juan Soto if latest report is correct
Juan Soto's reported price tag in trade talks is affordable enough for these teams to get a deal done.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have to do something big this offseason. They've finished at the bottom of the AL East in three of the last four years and have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. For a franchise that expects to compete every year, that's unacceptable.
Chaim Bloom took the fall for their failures, and Craig Breslow will look to get them back on track. Boston does need pitching, but a player like Soto is too good to ignore. Fortunately, the Red Sox have the prospect capital, the desperation, and the money to get a deal done.
Boston can dangle any combination of Marcelo Mayer (11), Roman Anthony (35), Ceddanne Rafaela (72), and Kyle Teel (82) and like their chances. Again, they're all position players, but they have enough high-end talent to garner San Diego's interest. Guys like Mayer and Anthony are among the most intriguing prospects in all of baseball and are absolutely good enough to garner interest for a Soto deal.
Boston needs to make multiple big moves to get back in the AL East discussion with teams like the Orioles, Rays, and Blue Jays. This one could be the biggest one of all outside of an unlikely Shohei Ohtani deal, and would also give them the satisfaction of stealing Soto away from the Yankees.