5 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 4
Every year without fail, we are subjected to some of the worst coaching possible across the NFL.
By John Buhler
1. Matt Eberflus has not won a game since Elon Musk bought Twitter
There are five major professional sports leagues based in the United States of America. All but one team has won at least one game since Elon Musk bought Twitter in late Oct. 2022. The one team that has not won a single game in over a year is the completely toothless Chicago Bears. At times, they played well enough to beat the hapless Denver Broncos, but instead, they have fallen to an awful 0-4.
The only other team in football without a win through four weeks is the Carolina Panthers. While there may not be a ton of separation between both NFC bottom-feeders, keep in mind that this is Frank Reich's first year on the job in Charlotte. Eberflus may only predate his former Indianapolis defensive coordinator by a year, but the results speak for themselves. The Bears suck and need to be relegated.
Overall, I would expect the McCaskeys to give the latest round of Matt and Ryan until the end of the season before doing anything overly drastic. While we should appreciate the so-called votes of confidence, bad is not that hard to identify. The Bears exist to find new and creative ways to lose, all the while mangling every quarterback they have ever had since Sid Luckman played at Wrigley Field.
I told every Bears fans in Chicago to keep on going to the pumpkin patch, but you did not listen to me!