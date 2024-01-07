5 NFL head coaches who won't survive Black Monday
Every year, some NFL teams opt to fire their head coaches on the Monday after the regular season concludes. Here are five coaches who are likely to be fired on Black Monday this year.
By Scott Rogust
Chris Tabor's interim tag with Panthers will run out after season
The Carolina Panthers have had their own coaching carousel in recent years. After the team fired Ron Rivera in 2019, the team brought in former Baylor University head coach Matt Rhule. But midway through the 2022 season, Rhule was fired. The carousel was supposed to come to a stop when they brought in former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to help develop the quarterback they were selecting with the first-overall pick in this past year's NFL Draft.
But after 11 games and a 1-10 record, Reich was fired by team owner David Tepper. The offense was a mess and rookie quarterback Bryce Young failed to develop early on. It certainly stung after watching fellow rookie C.J. Stroud shine with the Houston Texans. With that, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor took over on an interim basis.
Tabor did make some changes to the offensive coaching staff immediately upon receiving the promotion, including moving on from quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach Duce Staley. Even so, the offense didn't show much improvement and the team went 1-5 since.
The Panthers are hiring a new head coach, and will go about their search differently. Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Tepper is hiring consulting firm, Sportsology, to help in the coaching search.
We'll see who the Panthers ultimately end up hiring as their head coach to lad the team in the right direction and get the most out of Young as the team's quarterback.
Chargers will need a new head coach, and it won't be Giff Smith
Much like the Panthers, the Los Angeles Chargers moved on from their head coach in the middle of the season. Brandon Staley was on the hot seat entering the season after blowing a Wild Card Round lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars and getting eliminated. The Chargers never showed they were playoff contenders and it felt like a matter of when, not if, Staley would get fired.
In Week 15, the Chargers were embarrassed by the Las Vegas Raiders, losing 63-21. The following day, Staley was fired, along with general manager Tom Telesco. The Chargers promoted outside linebackers coach Giff Smith as the interim head coach.
Entering Week 18, Smith has a 0-2 record since taking over for Staley. The team lost 24-22 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and 16-9 to the Denver Broncos in Week 17. Granted, the team didn't have star quarterback Justin Herbert, who was ruled out for the season in Week 14 with a broken right index finger.
Smith will not factor into the Chargers' head coaching search. They are going to look for a big name to coach the team and lead them to success with Herbert as the quarterback. The Chargers have already been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.