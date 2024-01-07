5 NFL head coaches who won't survive Black Monday
Every year, some NFL teams opt to fire their head coaches on the Monday after the regular season concludes. Here are five coaches who are likely to be fired on Black Monday this year.
By Scott Rogust
Arthur Smith may be on the way out of Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons brought in Arhtur Smith, the former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, to be their head coach in 2021. The move was viewed as a home run, considering the success he had in Tennessee and for his reputation as an innovative mind on offense. Over the years, the team had star-caliber players in tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson.
What has done Smith in is the question mark at the quarterback position. Smith brought in Marcus Mariota to start in 2021 and 2022, which didn't pan out. The team pivoted to Desmond Ridder, their third-round pick in 2022 out of Cincinnati. Entering the 2023 league year, the Falcons stuck with Ridder and pulled themselves out of the running for Lamar Jackson after he requested a trade off the Baltimore Ravens. After that, Ridder was benched for Taylor Heinicke before getting the job back again.
This season, the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record. In Week 18, Atlanta was embarrassed 48-17 by the New Orleans Saints.
Smith's job status became much murkier as this season went on, especially after team owner Arthur Blank didn't give him a vote of confidence. FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer said on Sunday before kickoff that if the Falcons lost to the Saints, he thinks Smith won't return in 2024. Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz reported after the game that it's believed the Falcons and Smith are heading towards a breakup.
Given the lack of success in Atlanta, the Falcons may go big-name hunting on the coaching market to get the most out of this talented roster. It would not be surprising if Smith is handed his walking papers on Monday.
Bill Belichick if Robert Kraft agrees to mutual parting of ways on Monday
This will be a bit of a tricky situation for the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. The 2023 season has been an abject disaster for the Patriots, as they have gone another season without making it into the playoffs. But never had the Patriots had as bad of a record under Belichick since 2000, his first year, when they went 5-11.
With the lack of success since the departure of quarterback Tom Brady in 2020, reports came out throughout this season that hinted owner Robert Kraft was leaning towards moving on from Belichick.
After their Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, the Patriots are 4-13 on the year. With that, questions arose about Belichick's status in the coming days. Belichick revealed after the game that he will meet with Kraft on Monday.
Belichick's situation is unique. If he were to become available, he will obviously be coveted by every team in need of a head coach. Sure, his assistant coaches haven't panned out and he hasn't had success in recent years, but he has still led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his tenure. In that case, the Patriots could look to trade Belichick for a return. After all, the New Orleans Saints got a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-rounder from the Denver Broncos for Sean Payton just last offseason.
Or, could Kraft decide to let Belichick enter the open market as a favor? That's the main caveat we would put here. There's a possibility that the Patriots and Belichick agree to a mutual parting of ways on Monday. But don't be surprised if this does drag on a bit if the Patriots go for the trade route.