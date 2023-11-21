5 offseason Matt Canada replacements Steelers have to consider
The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday morning. Here are 5 offseason replacements they need to consider for the role.
By Simon Shortt
Matt Canada Replacement #3: Zac Robinson
Zach Robinson is currently the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He's been with the Rams since 2019, and in his current role since last year.
Pittsburgh's offense needs an infusion of new ideas and modern NFL offense influence. There's no better way to bring that in than going to the Sean McVay tree.
Robinson has been involved in some varied offenses with McVay and the Rams going back to the early Jared Goff days through the peak-Matt Stafford days. As the quarterbacks coach, he's instrumental in working with the most important position, but as passing game coordinator he is involved in the game planning of the entire offense week-to-week.
Robinson has also spent time with the Rams coaching wide receivers. Giving him experience coaching different position groups - and seeing the likes of Cooper Kupp up close. He is also a former NFL quarterback, talent evaluator for PFF, and trainer for college quarterbacks getting ready for the NFL draft and combine.
These different experiences can give Robinson a wholistic viewpoint to coaching, and make him familiar with many levels of process within an NFL organization.