5 offseason Matt Canada replacements Steelers have to consider
The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday morning. Here are 5 offseason replacements they need to consider for the role.
By Simon Shortt
Matt Canada Replacement #4: Joe Bleymaier
Next up is Joe Bleymaier. Bleymaier has spent eight years in Kansas City working for the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid.
Bleymaier is currently the team's pass game coordinator but has spent time in the organization as a wide receivers coach, offensive analyst, and assistant quarterbacks coach. Getting that many different perspectives under a mind such as Reid gives someone a great breadth of knowledge.
Bleymaier was coaching the Chiefs' wide receivers directly in 2021 and 2022. This is key because in 2022, we saw a wide receiver room declining in talent make plays over and over again en route to the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.
Despite their "struggles" on offense this year (keep in mind, Bleymaier is no longer directly coaching the receivers) the Chiefs are still eighth in the NFL in yards and sixth in passing DVOA.
You can pick almost any name associated with the Chiefs and Andy Reid and they'd be a good name to consider. But Bleymaier's range of experience is intriguing.