5 reasons the Golden State Warriors season could end with a championship in 2024
The Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continuing to age, their window to add more championships is closing. Here’s how they can return to the mountaintop next season.
5 reasons the Golden State Warriors season could end with a championship: 2. Improvement from their young players
The Golden State Warriors will not only be relying on new faces to buoy their bench next season but also familiar ones. Particularly from Jonathan Kuminga who was the seventh pick of the 2021 NBA Draft and is entering his third season in the league.
He is still only 21 years old and could be poised for a breakout season. The forward is a polarizing figure in the league, capable of drawing extreme opinions from both sides of the spectrum. His most ardent believers will point to his two breakout games last season with 24 points, and how he attacked the rim when given the space to do so and was borderline unstoppable once he got momentum. This is the player he can be, and his three-point shot improved slightly - from 34 percent to 37 percent. If that leap is real, and his improvement as a slasher holds, he could be a critical component of a title run last season.
If there’s growth from Moses Moody alongside that, and if rookie Brandin Podziemski can contribute to the rotation then the Warriors will have gone from one of the worst bench units in the league to one of the best in one summer.