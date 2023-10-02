5 reasons the Golden State Warriors season could end with a championship in 2024
The Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continuing to age, their window to add more championships is closing. Here’s how they can return to the mountaintop next season.
5 reasons the Golden State Warriors season could end with a championship: 1. They still have Steph Curry
The most important aspect of being a contending team is having a star player who is capable of being the best player on a championship team. There are only a handful of these in the league, far fewer than 30, the number of teams in the league.
The Warriors have a player who is capable of being the best player on a championship team, and it’s Steph Curry. While some may argue otherwise, he has been the best player for all four of their championships starting in 2015. He is the greatest shooter in the history of basketball, the best point guard of all time, and a top 10 player in the history of the game. His legacy and ability to lead a team to a championship is undeniable, even at 35 years old.
All the reasons listed before this are important for the Warriors if they are truly going to win their fifth championship in nine seasons, but the only reason any of them matter is because of Curry. This team will go as far as he goes, and he has proven capable of carrying them to the promised land as much as anyone else in the league. The Nuggets, Lakers, and Suns will stand in their way, but as long as they have Curry the Warriors always have a shot. That is why they could be the 2024 NBA Champions.