5 strikers Arsenal need to sign if they want to finally win the Premier League
Arsenal need to be aggressive on the transfer market if they want to guarantee a Premier League title over Manchester City.
3. Jonathan David, Lille
Ligue 1 star Jonathan David hasn't been mentioned in many transfer rumors lately, which is a little bit surprising. The Lille standout received hype in 2021/22 despite being a very raw striker. He scored a ton of goals in the first half of the season but faded as Les Dogue did in the second half, failing to show enough all-around quality or even consistency in front of goal.
Last season, though, David broke out and was one of the best players in Ligue 1, showing more killer instinct in the penalty box and a much better feel for linking up play to create clear-cut chances for his teammates. David should have received his big move this past summer, but he could still make the switch to the Premier League in 2024 if Arsenal come calling.
David checks off all the boxes. He's physically strong, he has a credible goal-scoring record, he's proven in a top-five league, he has shown growth in his game, and he can use one turn or pass to quickly create a chance for a goal-scoring winger. Considering Arsenal have two of the best in the business in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, that could help a lot.
Although he probably won't come cheap, David could be at a comparable price to Ivan Toney because of how bloated Premier League transfers are, and he would certainly be more affordable than Victor Osimhen. David is off to a slow start in front of goal this season with just two in eight matches, but that could make him a strong buy-low candidate for the Gunners.