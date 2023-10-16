5 strikers Arsenal need to sign if they want to finally win the Premier League
Arsenal need to be aggressive on the transfer market if they want to guarantee a Premier League title over Manchester City.
4. Ivan Toney, Brentford
No player has been more closely linked to the Gunners than Ivan Toney, who should also have significant interest from rivals Chelsea, given they have an even more dire situation at striker despite investing heavily in Nicolas Jackson this summer.
Toney broke out as the darling player for Brentford last season when the Bees pushed for European football. They fell short, though, and have slid in the table to start the 2023-24 season, making it increasingly likely they could cash in on their most prized player.
After once scoring 33 goals with 10 assists in the Championship, Toney hit 20 goals last season, including an impressive performance in an upset over Manchester City. Devastating on the counter and also capable of creating danger out of thin air, Toney has the goal-scoring record to help Arsenal, but they may be more choosy about the cost of the player. Last winter, Arsenal refused to overpay for Mykhaylo Mudryk, who went to Chelsea instead. That looks like a good move for Arsenal, in hindsight. So that will be a factor in the battle for Toney's signature.