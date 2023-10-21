5 strongest No. 1 pick candidates in 2024 NBA Draft class entering season
The college basketball season is underway. The international prospects are already in action. Let's break down the 2024 NBA Draft prospects with the best odds of going No. 1 overall next June.
4. Stephon Castle, Connecticut
Stephon Castle will immediately step into a winning situation with the reigning champs at UConn. Surrounded by a talented supporting cast that includes fellow first-round prospect Donovan Clingan, Castle is positioned to shoulder a significant workload. He ostensibly steps into the void left by 2023 lottery pick Jordan Hawkins. The 18-year-old is up to the challenge.
Hawkins was smaller than Castle and, frankly, far more limited. Castle doesn't possess Hawkins' unique knack for movement shooting, but he's far more dynamic on the ball. Castle loves working out of pick-and-rolls, using subtle shifts in speed and direction to shake his defender before bursting to the rim for a strong-armed finish or moving elegantly into a pull-up jumper.
Of course, experience goes a long way in college basketball. Hawkins operated with the confidence and poise of a sophomore in his breakout campaign. Castle will face a steeper learning curve as a presumed one-and-done prospect, but in a draft short on bonafide wing creators, he's a guard with positional size and go-to upside. The 6-foot-6 Castle figures to be a regular in lottery projections to start the season, but if the Huskies go far with Castle in a featured role, it would be extremely unsurprising to hear his name connected to the No. 1 spot.
He's scalable, which is all-important in today's league. Castle is a creative passer, a determined slasher, and a maestro of tough in-between shots. But, he can also move off the ball and occupy a connective role next to a more natural point guard. That may very well be his best fit at the moment. He's also a brick-wall defender who can wreak serious havoc with his effort and instincts.