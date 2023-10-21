5 strongest No. 1 pick candidates in 2024 NBA Draft class entering season
The college basketball season is underway. The international prospects are already in action. Let's break down the 2024 NBA Draft prospects with the best odds of going No. 1 overall next June.
The college basketball season starts in early November, which means NBA Draft season is right around the corner. We've already gotten a first look at several prospects of import, most notably when the stacked G-League Ignite faced Alex Sarr and the Perth Wildcats in a series of international friendlies.
After a 2023 draft class brimming with future stars, not to mention the greatest prospect of his generation in Victor Wembanyama, the 2024 draft will feel much different. There are talented prospects — make no mistake about it — but the talent is spread much thinner near the top, and there's simply nobody close to Wemby (or even Scoot Henderson, or even Amen Thompson).
There is no clear top prospect. There is no 'locked' top three. There are several viable No. 1 candidates this far out, because there's so much left to establish. Every key prospect is burdened with a critical flaw or a lack of one clearly elite skill. The debates will rage all season. The top pick could ultimately come down to which team lands in the No. 1 spot, and what that team necessitates.
In short, roster context is more important than normal when discussing the high-profile names atop draft boards. Any team in the NBA would have taken Wembanyama. There isn't a prospect like that in the 2024 class. Not yet, at least. Right now, the Spurs would probably take a different prospect than the Hornets, who might take a different prospect than the Rockets.
So, let's dive in. Here are the five players with the clearest paths to No. 1 glory — with the underlying understanding that even names outside this list could break into the mix with a strong collegiate or non-NBA professional season.
5. Matas Buzelis, G-League Ignite
Matas Buzelis will benefit from a healthy presence of NBA scouts at every G-League Ignite game. He is a featured presence on a talented roster and his name has hovered around the No. 1 conversation for years at this point. It's not difficult to understand why: he's a 6-foot-9 guard with genuine playmaking equity.
The NBA loves positional size and versatility. Buzelis projects as a player who can defend three or four positions at his peak. He's not traditionally explosive, but he's extremely fluid and he possesses impressive feel. That last bit is always important when projecting toward the next level. Buzelis knows how to play the game and his role is scalable depending on team needs.
The primary hangup with Buzelis is his approach. He shoots well enough and he's a skilled finisher at the rim. He makes strong decisions, he thrives pushing the tempo in transition, and he's equally comfortable stationed away from the ball. He regularly makes his presence felt as a cutter, spot-up shooter, and connective passer. The 3s look good and there is upside tied to Buzelis' mid-range pull-up game, but he's simply not aggressive enough. His handle can get a bit loose when he operates in traffic and he doesn't profile as a true No. 1 option yet.
Obviously, most top picks are expected to play more than second-fiddle. If the right team lands in the No. 1 spot — one that values Buzelis' chameleonic attributes and ability to play within a structure — then it may not matter, but other teams will want to see Buzelis take another leap as a self-creator and offensive alpha as the Ignite's season unfolds.