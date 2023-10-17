When does the college basketball season start?
College basketball fans, the tip-off of the 2023-24 season is just around the corner.
By Drew Koch
College basketball fans have endured an entire summer without hoops. But with the leaves beginning to fall and the cooler weather blowing in, the 2023-24 college basketball season is just about ready to tip off.
After watching UConn cut down the nets last April, it'll be interesting to see if head coach Dan Hurley can lead his Huskies back to the promised land. College basketball hasn't seen a repeat national champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007.
Well, the wait is almost over. It's time for the Rowdy Reptiles, the Cameron Crazies, and Big Blue Nation to cheer on their favorite teams as the college basketball season begins on November 6th.
The 2023-24 college basketball season tips off on Nov. 6 with a full slate of games. As early as 11 a.m. ET, fans will be able to enjoy the return of college hoops.
Spalding University will get things started this season with a visit to the Hoosier State to batttle IUPUI. But that's just the first in a long list of games scheduled to begin on November 6, 2023.
Several Top 25 teams will take the floor as well, including the Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils, and Michigan State Spartans.
The No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will be in action, and of course, the defending national champion Connecticut Huskies will take the court as well.
The holiday tournaments, which always draw the eyes of college basketball fans, will debut the following week. Those tourneys include the Legends Classic, the Maui Invitational, and the Empire Classic.
Get ready for an exciting season of college basketball. After seeing every No. 1 seed bounced before the Final Four during March Madness last season, this year is sure to be filled with upsets and unpredictable outcomes.