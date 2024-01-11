5 teams Bill Belichick could win a Super Bowl with
The New England Patriots have moved on from Bill Belichick, but he wants to keep on coaching.
By John Buhler
3. Washington Commanders are close to home for the native Marylander
This is the first one where I think Belichick actually stands a halfway decent chance of winning a Super Bowl. A lot has to change between now and then for the Washington Commanders, but it could happen. They have new ownership, the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and are in dire need of a cultural reset organizationally. The floor is low and the ceiling is actually quite high here.
Although Belichick has not drafted well at all in recent years, he just has to pick one of three very strong quarterbacks in the upcoming draft to be in great shape from the start. Caleb Williams may be off the board, but he is a Washington native. Drake Maye could be ripe for the picking at No. 2. So could Jayden Daniels. Even a simpleton could not screw up the No. 2 overall pick in this NFL Draft.
The other big factor is Washington is not that far from Belichick's hometown of Annapolis, Maryland. He grew up a fan of the Navy Midshipmen from his father working on their coaching staff for years. Odds are, he probably has a great appreciation for Washington's former football culture, particularly the one George Allen and Joe Gibbs built during his formative years and his early coaching career.
If Washington hits on the right quarterback, that can expedite the rebuild to it not even being one.