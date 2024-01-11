5 teams Bill Belichick could win a Super Bowl with
The New England Patriots have moved on from Bill Belichick, but he wants to keep on coaching.
By John Buhler
4. Seattle Seahawks culture under Pete Carroll is close to The Patriot Way
Could Belichick replace the man he replaced in New England again? Belichick took over the Patriots after Pete Carroll could not get it done in the very late 1990s after taking over for Belichick's greatest NFL mentor, Bill Parcells. Carroll reinvented himself a few years later at USC, becoming a legend in the college football game. He had spent the last four seasons leading the Seattle Seahawks. It can work.
In a weird way, The Patriot Way is not all that dissimilar from the culture Carroll formed in the Pacific Northwest over the last decade plus. It is one that is not entirely replicable elsewhere, but Carroll's former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn briefly found success in Atlanta with it. He may be the top target to replace Carroll in Seattle, but Belichick was always the superior head coach over Carroll.
To me, I think Belichick might be in his best spot to just keep doing him in Seattle than anywhere else in the NFL. Seattle is a huge media market, but tucked away in the sleepy Pacific Northwest. Not to say it would take, but the latest offshoot of The Patriot Way could take flight in a place like Seattle. Of course, they have to draft well and get a better quarterback, but even that may not stop Belichick.
Culture is everything in professional sports. Seattle had one that was not far off from New England's.