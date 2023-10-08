5 teams that should call Bills about Stefon Diggs after sideline outburst
Stefon Diggs is mad again, which could rekindle trade rumors centered on the Buffalo Bills star.
3. New York Giants
Offense has been a struggle for the New York Giants, who appear woefully incapable of building on last season's success. The newly extended Daniel Jones has been a victim of constant pressure in the pocket and he is making mistakes at an alarming rate. He has six interceptions and only two touchdowns entering Week 5.
Jones deserves a fair amount of blame, as does the offensive line. Giants OC Mike Kafka can catch some heat too. But, we cannot ignore the toll of New York's subpar receivers room. Tight end Darren Waller leads the team with 15 receptions and 153 yards. Darius Slayton, the nominal WR1, has a thoroughly unimpressive 11 receptions for 132 yards. Neither has a touchdown catch.
If the Giants are going to invest in Jones, they also have to invest in Jones' supporting cast. There simply isn't enough playmaking talent around him, especially with Saquon Barkley's unreliable health in the backfield. Diggs would immediately provide Jones with a dynamic threat who can operate in different areas of the field. Jones' arm talent is without question; we saw the Giants' capacity for explosive plays last season.
Diggs would immediately raise for the floor of a dire Giants offense. New York still has time to turn their season around after an impressive wild card run in 2022, but that time is running short. Diggs would get to stay in the same state (with even brighter lights in the New York market) and he would occupy a clear workhorse role as Jones' favorite option. With defenses keyed in on Diggs, expect more success for Waller, Barkley, and New York's other playmakers to follow.