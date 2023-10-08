5 teams that should call Bills about Stefon Diggs after sideline outburst
Stefon Diggs is mad again, which could rekindle trade rumors centered on the Buffalo Bills star.
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens look to be favorites in the AFC North, but the Browns remain within striking distance and there's always a chance the Bengals remember how to play football. The front office invested in Lamar Jackson this summer and then invested in his supporting cast, selecting Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick in April.
Flowers has been far above average for a rookie receiver, quickly emerging as WR1 on the Baltimore depth chart. He is Jackson's favorite target, a speedy safety blanket with a knack for reeling off big gains after the catch. Still, he's a rookie, and the rest of the WR room is largely uninspiring with Odell Beckham Jr. looking far past his prime.
The Ravens have the tools to contend, and trading for Stefon Diggs would announce their intention to the rest of the league. The combination of Diggs' downfield playmaking talent, Flowers' speedy in-between routes, and Jackson's unmatched athleticism would make the Ravens' offense a fearsome unit. New OC Todd Monken has expressed a desire to let Jackson throw the ball more, but Baltimore still ranks in the bottom third of the league in passing yards. With Diggs in the mix, the Ravens might actually deliver on that promise.
Jackson has become underrated at this point. More than his legs, Jackson has elite arm talent with a genuine capacity for roping bombs up the sideline. He simply doesn't have the weapons to embrace that style of play right now. He would have the perfect weapon with Diggs, whose arrival would better position Flowers, Beckham, and others for success, too.