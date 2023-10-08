5 teams that should call Bills about Stefon Diggs after sideline outburst
Stefon Diggs is mad again, which could rekindle trade rumors centered on the Buffalo Bills star.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have to remain conscious of their finances after the Chris Jones holdout, but sometimes an opportunity is too good to pass up. If the Bills make Diggs available, the Chiefs should have every intention of gauging the market (even if Buffalo would be hesitant to elevate their primary competition in the AFC).
Diggs is on the shortlist of best receivers in the NFL. Few players blend speed, vertical athleticism, and soft hands the way Diggs does. He checks so many boxes at the position, making him virtually impossible to contain one-on-one. The Chiefs' offense is generally without equal, but the WR group is notoriously poor. The partnership between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can paper over a lot of flaws, but the stark lack of reliable playmakers elsewhere stands out when projecting toward the postseason.
One has to imagine Diggs would enjoy playing next to Mahomes, who can make every pass in the book (while inventing a few out-of-book passes in the process). Diggs and Kelce would present an impossible conundrum for defenses; both require multiple bodies and both pose threats at every level.
This would be the ultimate example of the rich getting richer. The Chiefs can't pay everybody for all time, but Diggs is already under contract and there's no reason for ownership to get cheap with the Mahomes dynasty in full swing. Kansas City has a chance to win the Super Bowl every year for the foreseeable future. Diggs would immediately cement Kansas City as favorites in 2024 (and for years to come).