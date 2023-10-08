5 teams that should call Bills about Stefon Diggs after sideline outburst
Stefon Diggs is mad again, which could rekindle trade rumors centered on the Buffalo Bills star.
4. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears disastrously burned a second-round pick on the Chase Claypool trade last season. With Claypool finally out the door, Chicago could pivot to looking for more effective reinforcements in the pass-catching department. Few fit the bill better than Stefon Diggs, who would form a deadly one-two punch with D.J. Moore.
Justin Fields' performance over the last two weeks has Chicago fans carefully embracing a more optimistic outlook on the future. Fields currently leads the NFL with 11 touchdown passes (to only five INTs) after a productive Thursday night in the nation's capital. He remains a tier-one athlete for the position and while consistency is clearly a point of concern, we know the ceiling is high.
There has been a loud push for the Bears to sell high, and maybe that's the move. It's no secret that Chicago fans have inevitable 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in their sight. Still, the Bears could be persuaded to lean into Fields' development if he continues his upward trend. Diggs would cost a lot, but the Bears have two juicy first-round picks and enough draft capital to make the Bills think if talks open up.
It has been a struggle at times for the Bears' wideout group this season, but Moore put together a monster three-TD performance on Thursday. With Fields figuring it out and the offense approaching a level of respectability, Diggs could push Chicago into high gear.
It would be more of a multi-year process — which, again, could dissuade the ultra-competitive Diggs — but the Bears have proven their desire to operate aggressively on the trade market. A Diggs trade could actually pay dividends.