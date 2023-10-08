5 teams that should call Bills about Stefon Diggs after sideline outburst
Stefon Diggs is mad again, which could rekindle trade rumors centered on the Buffalo Bills star.
With the Buffalo Bills' offense struggling on the road in London, Stefon Diggs slammed his tablet to the ground and unleashed his frustration on national TV.
The result is an all-too-familiar sensation for Bills fans, who dealt with the fallout of Diggs' infamous tantrum following Buffalo's postseason loss to Cincinnati in January.
Buffalo quelled concerns after the Cincinnati snafu with a solid training camp and an impressive start to the season. Diggs went for 120 yards and a touchdown on six receptions in Buffalo's 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week, arguably the most impressive victory of the NFL season all things considered.
As we know, however, the NFL is a week-to-week league, and all it takes is a light breeze for the entire house of cards to tumble. With Diggs' track record of discontent, it's no surprise that national media pundits will latch onto his most recent outburst. Emotion is a positive in sports, but NFL teams would prefer players to keep their composure on the sidelines. A disappointing loss to the Jaguars, coupled with Diggs' public display of displeasure, could fire up the NFL rumor mill.
Diggs is under contract through 2027, with a potential out after the 2024 season. If he ends up on the trade block, several teams will eagerly express interest. These franchises in particular should have a strong desire to add the three-time Pro Bowl wideout.
5. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers need WR help. Adam Thielen is on the wrong side of 30 and second-round pick Jonathan Mingo is still in the incubation stage. Bryce Young has underwhelmed to start his NFL career and the Panthers' season is quickly falling apart at 0-4, but there's still reason to invest in the No. 1 pick. That means investing in the weapons around him.
It would be quite the boon for the young QB to have a wide receiver as talented as Stefon Diggs at his disposal. Diggs encourages bolder throws and a more aggressive offensive approach. He can transform bad throws into long gains, and he would immediately take over as Young's favorite safety blanket.
Such a trade would relegate Thielen to a more comfortable No. 2 role, not unlike the role he thrived in with Minnesota. Thielen is a monster end zone threat with utility close to the line of scrimmage, but he's not a huge deep threat. Mingo and D.J. Clark have more down-field pop, but nothing remotely approaching Diggs' ability to crack defenses open.
There's a good chance Diggs would show despair at the prospect of joining a losing team, but the Panthers would no doubt target a quick turnaround next season while valuing the experience Young can get under his belt in year one at QB. A Diggs trade could dramatically improve Young's short and long-term outlook.