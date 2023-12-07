5 transfer portal quarterbacks who can win the Heisman Trophy in 2024
More often than not of late, a transfer quarterback will end up winning the Heisman Trophy.
By John Buhler
4. Cameron Ward could put up all the stats playing for a high-profile team
It is all about where Cameron Ward ends up. He has already transferred before having left Incarnate Word for Washington State. Although he put up a ton of stats at both schools, Ward needs to go to a program that is either every bit the Power Five contender, or one that is certainly on the come-up. Ward transferring to somewhere like Houston, Mississippi State or Ohio State would be fireworks.
To me, Ward needs to go to a place where passing will be prioritized. He could do well playing for newcomer head coaches like Willie Fritz at Houston or Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State. Ward would also be an incredible fit at a place like Ohio State. He might be the offensive upgrade Ryan Day is looking for over an ineffective Kyle McCord, who also just hit the transfer portal as well this week.
In all honesty, I think name recognition, as well as level of comp will be held against Ward until it isn't. That is why going to a major Power Five program is ultimately going to serve him. He could sink or swim at a place like an Ohio State, but he could also flourish at lesser P5 posts such as with Houston or Mississippi State, teams with new head coaches trying to get back to playing in some bowl games.
Ward is a total wild card in this, but his talent is obvious, as will be his numbers wherever he chooses.