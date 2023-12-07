5 transfer portal quarterbacks who can win the Heisman Trophy in 2024
More often than not of late, a transfer quarterback will end up winning the Heisman Trophy.
By John Buhler
It has been quite the trend to watch in major college football over the last several years. Ever since Baker Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, we have seen four transfer quarterbacks go on to win the award before turning pro. Mayfield initially walked on at Texas Tech before heading to Norman. Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams are all former transfer portal quarterbacks.
Murray left Texas A&M to play for Lincoln Riley at OU. Joe Burrow left Ohio State to take over at LSU. Williams followed Riley from Norman to USC ahead of winning it last year as a sophomore. With Jayden Daniels transferring from Arizona State to LSU, Bo Nix from Auburn to Oregon, and Michael Penix Jr. from Indiana to Washington, we should expect the 2023 winner to be a transfer quarterback.
Basically since the 2017 college football season, your Heisman Trophy winner either is a transfer quarterback or an Alabama star. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Bryce Young went back-to-back at Alabama in 2020 and 2021, respectively. While Williams won his Heisman Trophy immediately, Mayfield, Murray and Burrow all had to wait. The same thing applies to the 2023 finalists.
If you are looking at transfer quarterbacks who can win the 2024 Heisman, here are your best bets.
5. Will Howard has the traits to win the Heisman Trophy at a blue-blood
Whoever ends up signing Will Howard out of the transfer portal should be elated. He is among my favorite quarterbacks deciding to transfer this offseason. Howard played a huge part in Kansas State's success the last two years, especially their remarkable Big 12 Championship victory over previously undefeated TCU a season ago. Unfortunately, Avery Johnson loomed large behind him.
We know that Howard is well-coached having played for Chris Klieman at K-State. With former Wildcats legend and offensive coordinator Collin Klein taking over as Mike Elko's new OC at Texas A&M, this could be a very intriguing landing spot for Howard. Just when you least expect it out of A&M, the Aggies typically put together a surprisingly good season, just like with Johnny Manziel.
Not to say Howard will be Gig Em's Gen-Z version of Johnny Football, but he could have a lot of success there. Conversely, I think he would do very well transferring over to most Big Ten and SEC schools. Playing time may have been paramount to him, but I think going up in terms of level of competition could do wonders for his mid-round draft stock. Keep an eye on Howard this season.
If Howard went to a Big Ten blue-blood like Michigan or Ohio State, that could change the dynamic.