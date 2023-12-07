5 transfer portal quarterbacks who can win the Heisman Trophy in 2024
More often than not of late, a transfer quarterback will end up winning the Heisman Trophy.
By John Buhler
3. Will Rogers going to a playoff contender will give him a real shot at this
If you think it is still pretty weird that long-time Mississippi State Bulldogs starting quarterback Will Rogers is in the transfer portal, you are not alone. He came to Starkville to throw for all the yards Mike Leach's Air Raid system could ever hope to provide. With the offense regressing under Zach Arnett's watch, Rogers wisely decided to enter the transfer portal to keep his options afloat. Where will he go?
Rogers has been tied to Washington as a possible Michael Penix Jr. replacement. Kalen DeBoer is a savvy offensive-minded coach who has effectively transitioned into being the CEO-type. Given that this is Penix's last year of college ball, look for DeBoer and his staff to prioritize landing a signal-caller in the portal as soon as their season is over with and done. While it could be Rogers, he may stay put.
See, I think Rogers might stick it out at Mississippi State and play for the offensive-minded Jeff Lebby. He is a Leach disciple by way of his persona non grata father-in-law, Art Briles. At the very least, Rogers could put up stats playing one final season at Mississippi State in Lebby's system. Conversely, I think he can elevate his Heisman Trophy and NFL Draft stock by transferring elsewhere.
Rogers being the heir apparent to Penix in Washington gives off those good Jake Browning vibes.