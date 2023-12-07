5 transfer portal quarterbacks who can win the Heisman Trophy in 2024
More often than not of late, a transfer quarterback will end up winning the Heisman Trophy.
By John Buhler
2. Dante Moore transferring to a national power feels like an inevitability
Dante Moore nearly played his college football at Oregon before deciding to commit to UCLA. While the Bruins were fine in his lone season with the program, Moore has entered the transfer portal with possibly better options on the horizon. He could play for either his home state's Michigan Wolverines or Michigan State Spartans, as well another massive Big Ten brand in the Ohio State Buckeyes, too.
In short, any team in need of a starting quarterback next fall should have reached out to Moore immediately. We are talking about a former five-star with three year's of eligibility left. If Moore went to Michigan State, the Spartans could be markedly better overnight, but that does not look like the path in which new head coach Jonathan Smith wants to go. As for Michigan or Ohio State, we will see.
Ohio State needs a new starting quarterback with Kyle McCord hitting the transfer portal after his lone year running the Buckeyes offense all by himself. Michigan could be in need of a starting quarterback, depending on how the Wolverines do in the College Football Playoff, especially if J.J. McCarthy declares for the NFL Draft after his true junior season. Moore has so many great options.
Moore could go anywhere, but I would expect that he will resurface leading a Big Ten team in 2024.