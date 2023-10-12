5 under-the-radar quarterbacks who have put the 2024 NFL Draft on notice through six weeks
We know about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but these under-the-radar QBs in college football have put the 2024 NFL Draft evaluators on notice.
By Sam Penix
4. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Current consensus rank: 28th
Given that only 10% of the population is left-handed, it makes sense that lefty passers are fairly rare in the NFL, but Tua Tagovailoa will be joined by Penix Jr. in 2024. Penix spent four injury-prone seasons at Indiana before transferring to Washington and finishing eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022 after throwing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns.
He's picked up right where he left off this season, leading the Huskies to five straight wins behind his 1,999 yards and 16 scores.
Penix is a pocket passer who doesn't offer a whole lot on the ground, but he throws one of the most beautiful balls in college football. It's been really great to see him recover from the injuries he's sustained in the past, and he looks like a completely different player than the one he was for the Hoosiers.
Many mock drafts are putting Penix in the top 20 right now, and it's hard to argue with the reasoning. If he continues to put up these types of numbers and stays healthy, he'll hear his name called early on April 25th.