5 under-the-radar quarterbacks who have put the 2024 NFL Draft on notice through six weeks
We know about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but these under-the-radar QBs in college football have put the 2024 NFL Draft evaluators on notice.
By Sam Penix
3. Bo Nix, Oregon
Current consensus rank: 37th
Nix has had one of the most interesting career arcs in recent college football history. As a four-star recruit and second-ranked dual-threat QB in the 2019 class, Nix went to Auburn and started 13 games as a true freshman. His three seasons for the Tigers were rough, to put it lightly, and he was not thought highly of at all in evaluation circles.
Then, Nix transferred to Oregon, and everything changed in 2022. He looked unrecognizable, particularly under pressure, and threw for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven picks. He added 510 yards and 14 TDs on the ground, and has been even better thus far in 2023 -- his stat line is eye-popping, as he is completing an astronomical 80.4% of his passes, averaging 9.0 yards per attempt, 10.5 air yards per attempt, 1,459 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one INT.
The Ducks' coaching staff has helped Nix completely reinvent himself, settling down and ironing out many of the bad habits he displayed at Auburn. His arm has always been strong, but now he has the patience and accuracy to complement it. Nix's draft stock is currently in the top 15, and that would have been an unthinkable sentence even just a year ago, but his hard work and development are paying off in a huge way.