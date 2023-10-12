5 under-the-radar quarterbacks who have put the 2024 NFL Draft on notice through six weeks
We know about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but these under-the-radar QBs in college football have put the 2024 NFL Draft evaluators on notice.
By Sam Penix
2. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Current consensus rank: 50th
When was the last time a Wolverines QB was a legitimate draft prospect? Yeah, it's been quite a while. But McCarthy had a quality 2022 campaign and has improved even further in 2023, with a 77.6% completion rate and 11 touchdowns while averaging 10.4 yards per attempt. He may not have the bonkers volume numbers of other passers on this list, but Michigan's offense isn't conducive to that.
What McCarthy is being asked to do, he is doing extremely well, and evaluators will take notice of that. He's got good zip and touch on his passes, enough athletic ability to be a threat on the ground, and good height for the position at 6-3.
The leader of arguably the nation's best football team could conceivably return for his senior year and another shot at a College Football Championship, but if he keeps up this level of play, his draft stock may be too high for him to pass up the NFL next season.